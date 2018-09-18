Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Houston man is already lining up outside an Apple Store for the latest iPhone, despite the release still being days away.

Isaiah Stofferahn said he decided to make sure he was first in line at the store in Highland Village when all of the pre-order slots for the new iPhones -- the iPhone Xs, the iPhone Xs Max and the iPhone Xr -- filled up before he could get on the list.

Stofferahn, who is using his laptop to document his experience on YouTube, said the new phone is more than a luxury for him, as he is currently without a phone.

The man packed plenty of supplies to get him to Friday, when the new gadgets are released.

"Brought a lawn chair, you need to have it. Brought an umbrella because of the heat and that sun. I also have a jetboil with me, got some water. But the people here at the Apple store are pretty cool. They provided some water for me when I needed it, too. I have some mac and cheese," Stofferahn told KTRK-TV.

Stofferahn, who also brought a mattress pad and a blanket for sleeping, said he expects more people to join him in line as the release date approaches.