Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A California surfer was recorded riding a huge wave using an unconventional surfboard -- an inflatable mattress.

A video went viral on social media showing Quinn Kasbar riding the large air mattress at The Wedge, a popular surfing spot in Newport Beach.

The Wedge is famed for its large waves, which have been known to reach up to 30 feet.

Photos on Kasbar's Instagram page reveal he has been practicing air-mattress surfing for at least two years before his latest attempt.