Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Texas man who came in last in his fantasy football league ended up going viral when he faced his punishment -- wearing a dress on a street corner.

Witnesses captured video Sunday showing a man in a red dress standing on a Mont Belvieu street corner near Barbers Hill High School and holding a sign reading: "No money needed. I just suck at fantasy football."

A member of the man's fantasy league confirmed the red dress stunt was his punishment for coming in last place during the last NFL season.

The league mate shared photos of the dress-clad man posing alongside last year's league winner.