Home / Odd News

Police officer uses yield sign to escort alligator back to pond

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 18, 2018 at 1:24 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 18 (UPI) -- A Florida police sergeant used a yield sign to escort an alligator from a gas station's dumpster area to its home in a nearby pond.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post that a Coca-Cola delivery man throwing out some boxes in the dumpster behind the Race Trac gas station spotted the young alligator hanging out around the dumpster.

The department shared video of Sgt. Bob Ransom using a yield sign, which had been placed behind the gas station after being knocked from its intended location, to steer the alligator from the garbage area to a nearby pond.

"No gators or officers were hurt during this incident," the department said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kayaker charged by grizzly bear in British Columbia river Kayaker charged by grizzly bear in British Columbia river
Walmart closed for hours due to trespassing raccoon Walmart closed for hours due to trespassing raccoon
Man wins $1.3 million jackpot thanks to generous shopper Man wins $1.3 million jackpot thanks to generous shopper
Skunk runs out onto field during Nevada baseball game Skunk runs out onto field during Nevada baseball game
Woman uses 'mom voice' to scare bear away from porch Woman uses 'mom voice' to scare bear away from porch