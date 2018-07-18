Police officer uses yield sign to escort alligator back to pond

July 18 (UPI) -- A Florida police sergeant used a yield sign to escort an alligator from a gas station's dumpster area to its home in a nearby pond.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post that a Coca-Cola delivery man throwing out some boxes in the dumpster behind the Race Trac gas station spotted the young alligator hanging out around the dumpster.

The department shared video of Sgt. Bob Ransom using a yield sign, which had been placed behind the gas station after being knocked from its intended location, to steer the alligator from the garbage area to a nearby pond.

"No gators or officers were hurt during this incident," the department said.