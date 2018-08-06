Motorcyclist balances glass-top table behind him

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A traveler on an Australian road captured video of a motorcyclist with a glass-top table precariously balanced behind him.

The video, recorded on a road in Darwin, Northern Territory, shows the motorcyclist riding with the large glass top-table balanced behind him.

Two of the table's legs are balanced on the biker's shoulders.

"My partner and I were going to the supermarket in our local neighborhood when we gave way at a roundabout and randomly saw what is on the video! I decided to film as I thought it was very funny," the filmer wrote.