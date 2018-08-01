Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said two men who stole a 50-inch TV from a home fled with the stolen device -- on a motorcycle.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said security camera footage shows the two men arrive at a Manvel home on a motorcycle and take a TV that had been screwed into a cabinet on the back patio.

The men then fled on the motorcycle with the television sandwiched between them.

Multiple witnesses snapped photos of the unusual sight and police said deputies followed the motorcycle for a time, but lost track of the suspects.