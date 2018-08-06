Elderly German men escape nursing home to attend heavy metal concert

Visitors attend the Wacken Open Air festival, in Wacken, Germany, on August 2. Approximately 75,000 people attended the annual festival this year. Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Two elderly men escaped from a nursing home in Germany to attend a heavy metal festival on Friday, police said.

Nursing home officials discovered that the men were missing and alerted police, who eventually found the men at Wacken Open Air, the world's largest heavy metal festival, held every year since 1990 in Wacken, Schleswig Holstein.

Although police found the men "disoriented and dazed," they didn't want to leave the concert.

"They obviously liked the metal festival," police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told German broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk."The care home quickly organized return transport after police picked them up."

The men reportedly took a taxi back to the nursing home, along with a police escort.