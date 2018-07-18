Tour buses banned from San Francisco's 'Full House' home

July 18 (UPI) -- Officials in San Francisco have banned tour buses from the so-called Full House home after neighbors complained about the large crowds.

Neighbors of the Broderick Street home, which appears in the opening credits of the classic sitcom Full House and Netflix sequel series Fuller House, said up to 1,000-1,500 tourists come by the home on a busy day, causing driveways to be blocked and the street to be double-parked.

Residents complained to the Municipal Transportation Agency's Board of Directors, which agreed to ban commercial vehicles -- a bus or other vehicle with more than nine seats -- from visiting the house.

Tour buses were previously banned from Alamo Square Park, another location famed for its inclusion in Full House's opening credits.

Neighbors said they still expect headaches from all of the cars that visit the location, but the tour bus ban is a step in the right direction.