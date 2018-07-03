Andrea Barber celebrates 42nd birthday with 'Fuller House' cast

July 3 (UPI) -- Andrea Barber is celebrating her 42nd birthday with the Fuller House cast.

The actress, who plays Kimmy Gibler on the Netflix series, was fêted by co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier and more on her birthday Tuesday.

Barber shared a photo on Instagram of herself on the Fuller House set. The picture shows the star blowing out candles on her birthday cake as Sweetin and other other cast members look on.

"My first birthday cake on a set - age 6, Days of Our Lives. And my latest birthday cake on a set - age 42, Fuller House. Love my second families so much," she captioned the post.

Bure and Sweetin, who portray D.J. Tanner and Stephanie Tanner, respectively, also wished Barber a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Mama!!!" Bure wrote. "Words can't express my joy, love and laughs I feel when I'm around you. Your spirit always fills up a room!! Happy birthday my tv bestie @andreabarber! #SheWolfPack #SheWolf I love you!"

"Happy, happy birthday @andreabarber!! I am so beyond grateful for our 30 years of friendship, laughs and memories shared! You will be my shewolf sis forever!! Love you 'Kimmy'! Xoxo," Sweetin added.

Barber, Bure and Sweetin originally co-starred on the ABC series Full House, which had an eight-season run from 1987 to 1995. Fuller House, a sequel series, was renewed for a fourth season on Netflix in January.