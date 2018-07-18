Home / Odd News

Stunt cyclist jumps over Tour de France participants

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 18, 2018 at 2:36 PM
July 18 (UPI) -- A stunt cyclist made an unexpected appearance during the Tour de France when he performed a jump over the road while racers were passing.

Alexis Bosson posted a video to Facebook showing the video footage he captured of his no-hands jump over the Tour de France racers Tuesday in Le Petit-Bornand.

Bosson turns some heads on the ground as he flies over the heads of cyclists and spectators.

Dirt Magazine shared a video recorded from the ground as spectators noticed Bosson flying over their heads.

