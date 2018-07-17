Skunk runs out onto field during Nevada baseball game

July 17 (UPI) -- A skunk interrupted a minor league baseball game in Nevada when it ran out onto the field and wandered around.

The skunk put in an appearance Monday night at Greater Nevada Field, where the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate, were facing off against he Tacoma Raiders.

The skunk, which apparently managed to sneak through the grounds crew gate behind center field, eventually fled under the left field wall. Aces officials said grounds staff were unable to locate the animal.

The Rainers defeated the Aces 10-6.

"Baseball stinks sometimes," the Aces joked on Twitter.