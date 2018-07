July 2 (UPI) -- A man talking video while paramotoring off the Australian coast captured video of what might be an albino humpback whale calf.

Kynan Wall said he was flying over the water near Lennox Head, New South Wales, when he spotted the pale calf swimming with its mother near the surface of the water.

Wall said the whale might have been albino, explaining its pale coloration.

The calf's coloring has led some online to brand it "Migaloo 2.0," in honor of famed white humpback whale Migaloo.