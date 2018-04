April 27 (UPI) -- An Alaska resident captured video of high winds carrying a runaway trampoline and crashing it into a home and a vehicle.

The video, filmed Tuesday, shows the trampoline flying in the high winds at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson.

The trampoline crashes into a house and a car before tumbling down the road.

"Right after the video stopped, my neighbors and I ran out and jumped on it and took it apart so it wouldn't cause anymore further damage," the filmer wrote.