Home / Odd News

Bear bounces on trampoline in Connecticut back yard

By Ben Hooper  |  April 13, 2018 at 9:58 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 13 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman captured video of a playful bear that dropped by her back yard to bounce on the trampoline and play with her children's toys.

On Thursday, Amy Foster posted videos to Facebook showing the curious bear rolling around on the trampoline and using its paws and mouth to play with some kids' toys.

A second video shows the bear climbing a tree next to the trampoline before running back into the woods.

Foster said the bear's claws damaged the trampoline.

"Apparently our backyard play area isn't just for the kids," she wrote. "Can I start a go fund me for a new trampoline?"

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Fox wanders into Massachusetts home through doggy door Fox wanders into Massachusetts home through doggy door
Massachussetts fishing vessel reels in unexploded military shell Massachussetts fishing vessel reels in unexploded military shell
Unwanted snake removed from inside motorcycle Unwanted snake removed from inside motorcycle
Woman offers to trade her car for Necco Wafers Woman offers to trade her car for Necco Wafers
Man wins lottery jackpot on daughter's first birthday Man wins lottery jackpot on daughter's first birthday