Bear bounces on trampoline in Connecticut back yard

April 13 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman captured video of a playful bear that dropped by her back yard to bounce on the trampoline and play with her children's toys.

On Thursday, Amy Foster posted videos to Facebook showing the curious bear rolling around on the trampoline and using its paws and mouth to play with some kids' toys.

A second video shows the bear climbing a tree next to the trampoline before running back into the woods.

Foster said the bear's claws damaged the trampoline.

"Apparently our backyard play area isn't just for the kids," she wrote. "Can I start a go fund me for a new trampoline?"