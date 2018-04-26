Monkey climbs into family's hotel room, steals snacks

April 26 (UPI) -- A Canadian family vacationing in Costa Rica captured video of their encounter with a bold monkey that climbed into their hotel room and stole some snacks.

The video, filmed by Paul Zarnett of Toronto, shows Zarnett and his family watching monkeys from their hotel balcony.

One of the monkeys climbs into the room and steals snacks the family had left on the table.

The family laughs as the monkey flees to a nearby tree to eat the snacks.

A second monkey appears on the balcony moments later in an apparent search for snacks.

"We don't have anymore. Your friend took them all!" Zarnett tells the late arrival.