Monkey snatches selfie-snapping tourist's cellphone

April 23 (UPI) -- A visitor to a scenic Indonesian coastline captured video of the moment a monkey stole a cellphone from a tourist trying to take a selfie.

The video, filmed this month in Uluwatu, Bali, shows a woman standing next to a railing by the coast and attempting to take a selfie.

A monkey sneaks up next to the woman and grabs the phone out of her hands.

The woman calls out for help, but the monkey scampers away with the stolen phone.

"A tourist was taking a selfie, and a monkey crept up behind her and snatched her iPhone from her hands," the filmer wrote.