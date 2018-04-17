Home / Odd News

Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk

By Ben Hooper  |  April 17, 2018 at 12:31 PM
April 17 (UPI) -- Wildlife handlers were called to an office in Thailand after a large monitor lizard dropped through the ceiling and landed on a worker's desk.

Kamonwan Buachum, 38, who works in the accounts department of a company in Chachoegsao, said she and her coworkers heard something moving inside the ceiling moments before the huge lizard fell through and landed on her desk.

Kamonwan said she screamed and ran from the lizard.

A video filmed at the scene shows reptile handlers working to remove the lizard from a paper storage room, where it had fled after falling through the ceiling.

The rescuers said the monitor lizard was later released back into the wild.

