Reptile catcher removes lizard from family's bathtub

April 9 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile handler shared video from the capture of a lace monitor lizard that invaded a resident's home and ended up in the bathtub.

Luke Huntley of Snake Catcher Noosa posted a video to Facebook showing the capture he performed Friday at a Doonan, Queensland, home.

Huntley said the family discovered the lace monitor lizard in their child's bedroom and the reptile had made its way to a bathroom by the time he arrived.

The video shows Huntley wrestling the lizard out of the family's bathtub.

"I was called out to a home in Doonan today to catch this jumpy little lace monitor which had decided the bath would be a fun place to play," Huntley wrote. "Originally in a kids bedroom it then broke out and ended up in the bathroom. Pretty funny spot to catch it from."