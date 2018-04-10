Bobcats engage in mating spat outside Arizona home

April 10 (UPI) -- An Arizona man taking a bike ride through a neighborhood captured video of two bobcats brawling -- or perhaps romancing -- next to a house.

David Bays posted a video to Twitter showing the bobcats he spotted "scrapping it up" during his Saturday bike ride in the McDowell Mountain Ranch area of Scottsdale.

The video shows two bobcats sparring next to a home.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department tweeted a reply to the video explaining the fight wasn't all that it seemed.

"This isn't any regular fight," the department tweeted. "They're actually mating -- or trying to! Best to give them some space."