Bobcat captured aboard Pittsburgh sight-seeing boat

By Ben Hooper  |  March 21, 2018 at 1:24 PM
March 21 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Pittsburgh were filmed conducting a capture during a highly unusual call -- a bobcat that somehow ended up on a sightseeing boat.

Crew members on the Empress, a sightseeing boat with the Gateway Clipper Fleet, were conducting their inspection before passenger boarding started for the day Sunday when they spotted a bobcat running wild on the top deck.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Animal Care and Control officers responded to the scene and used a catch pole to capture the bobcat.

The animal was placed in a cage for transport and is expected to be returned to the wild.

It was unclear how or when the bobcat ended up on the boat.

Animal Care and Control officials said the bobcat was the first to be captured inside the city in several years.

