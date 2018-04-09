Territorial bear attacks Arizona trail camera

April 9 (UPI) -- An Arizona resident who set up a trail camera to capture footage of local wildlife ended up recording a territorial bear's attack on the recording device.

The footage, recorded last week, shows the bear biting and clawing at a trail camera set up in the Whispering Pines area.

The bruin eventually gives up the attack and wanders away with her cub in tow.

"This bear did not like the trail camera! Each spring the bears come out of hibernation and put on a show for the cameras. Luckily the camera is encased in steel or it would be just a pile of plastic," the filmer wrote.