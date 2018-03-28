Wandering coyote captured at New York State Museum

March 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York state said they tranquilized a high-brow coyote that paid an unexpected visit to a museum in the capital.

New York State Police said on Twitter they contacted the Department of Environmental Conservation after the coyote was spotted outside the New York State Museum in Albany on Tuesday morning.

The DEC said it was notified about 10:45 a.m.

"DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and wildlife staff responded to the museum, where the coyote was resting in the doorway of a 4th floor outdoor terrace. NYSP and an Albany Police Department animal control officer assisted in the response," the DEC said in a statement provided to NewYorkUpstate.com.

The coyote was tranquilized and taken to the DEC's Wildlife Health Unit in Delmar for evaluation by experts.

"While coyotes are often spotted in suburban and urban areas of the state, it is unusual that a coyote would venture onto the Capital complex. Biologists believe the coyote was in pursuit of a food source and had bedded down to rest on the terrace when it was spotted," the DEC said.