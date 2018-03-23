Coyote chases car in California desert

March 23 (UPI) -- A traveler on a stretch of road in a California desert captured video of a wild coyote chasing their vehicle at a high speed.

The video, captured Wednesday, shows the vehicle traveling on a road through Death Valley while the coyote runs close behind.

The filmer said the animal appeared to be looking for food.

"At first when he was in the middle of the road doing circles, we pulled over and he came to the side of the car and just patiently smiled, like he was politely asking for a treat," the filmer wrote. "I was [too] afraid to roll the window down completely. That's when he ran after our car going 25 mph like a greyhound almost begging for us to take him. It was a great experience with a coyote for sure."