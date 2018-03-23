T-Rex goes up in flames at Colorado dinosaur park

March 23 (UPI) -- The owners of a dinosaur theme park in Colorado said an "electrical issue" was behind the demise of a life-sized animatronic T-Rex.

Zach and Carman Reynolds, owners of the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, said in a Facebook post that the Tyrannosaurus Rex statue went "extinct" Thursday.

"We always knew T-Rex had a temper but, today he blew his top," the owners wrote on the park's Facebook. "There was an unfortunate (and rare) electrical issue with our mighty T-Rex and he is no longer. You might even say... extinct."

The owners said staff members kept guests at a safe distance and no one was injured in the fire.

"Safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance, and we assure everyone that we are perfectly safe," the couple wrote.

The park owners said in a follow-up post that they are hoping to obtain a new T-Rex statue "as soon as possible."