Severely burnt-out car spotted driving on Chinese road

March 19 (UPI) -- A shocked witness next to a Chinese road captured video of a woman driving a car that appeared to have been severely damaged in a fire.

The video, recorded on a road in Handan City, Hebei Province, shows the woman driving the car despite the body being covered in black marks that appear to be from fire damage.

The vehicle also appears to have lost all of its windows from the flames.

The rear of the car appears to have incurred even more severe damage, with parts of the body hanging off loosely.