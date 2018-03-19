Home / Odd News

Severely burnt-out car spotted driving on Chinese road

By Ben Hooper  |  March 19, 2018 at 2:58 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 19 (UPI) -- A shocked witness next to a Chinese road captured video of a woman driving a car that appeared to have been severely damaged in a fire.

The video, recorded on a road in Handan City, Hebei Province, shows the woman driving the car despite the body being covered in black marks that appear to be from fire damage.

The vehicle also appears to have lost all of its windows from the flames.

The rear of the car appears to have incurred even more severe damage, with parts of the body hanging off loosely.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Turtle euthanized after fed puppy by teacher Turtle euthanized after fed puppy by teacher
British driver hands officer Homer Simpson driver's license British driver hands officer Homer Simpson driver's license
Herd of escaped horses block traffic on Metro Atlanta highway Herd of escaped horses block traffic on Metro Atlanta highway
$5 birthday gift turns into $50,000 lottery jackpot $5 birthday gift turns into $50,000 lottery jackpot
Snake catcher removes car-length python from carport Snake catcher removes car-length python from carport