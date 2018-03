March 23 (UPI) -- A crawfish enjoying spring break festivities is going viral after clinging to a beer can and appearing to smoke a cigarette.

A video posted to Twitter by user @v1nc3ntc shows a crawfish using one claw to cling to the side of a Keystone beer can and the other claw to hold a lit cigarette.

Observers erupt in laughter as the crayfish repeatedly brings the cigarette to its mouth in a facsimile of smoking it.

The events that led to the crustacean's unusual display were unclear.