Road signs point to Narnia in England's 'most normal town'

March 21 (UPI) -- A prankster who added "Narnia," "Gotham City" and other fictional locations to road signs said he wanted to change the reputation of England's "most normal town."

Residents of Didcot, England, said five signs along the A4130 highway in town were recently altered to add directions to fictional locations including "Narnia," "Gotham City," "Middle Earth," "Neverland" and "Emerald City."

The man who performed the alternations, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he wanted to disprove the Didcot's unofficial slogan as England's "most normal town."

"To me there's nowhere that's normal, there's no such thing, but I thought I'd have a go at changing peoples' perceptions of Didcot," he told the BBC.

A spokesman for the county council said the signs will eventually be corrected.

"While we appreciate this person's activities have brought a smile to many, roadsides are dangerous places," the spokesman said. "Our road crews carry out risk assessments, are thoroughly trained and experienced, and have an understanding of the dangers of working alongside them."

The spokesman said the council is currently focused on fixing the county's pothole problem, and the project will be prioritized over correcting the altered signs.

Didcot Mayor Jackie Billington spoke positively of the unsanctioned art project.

"If you speak to the majority of people in Didcot they're of the same opinion, it's put Didcot on the map again," Billington said. "At the end of the day potholes are more important. I'm pleased to hear the council say that. Hopefully they'll be up for a couple of weeks."