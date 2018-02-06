Prankster criticized for planting trees in NYC pot holes

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- New York City officials are criticizing a YouTube prankster for filling potholes on city streets with flowers, small trees and other plants.

Coby Persin posted a video to YouTube showing him filling potholes in the city with dirt and plants.

Persin said he planned the stunt after hitting a pot hole caused a tire to pop on his vehicle.

The New York City Department of Transportation said officials were not amused by the stunt.

"Aside from putting himself in harm's way, Persin's tree planting is putting other people on the road in danger," the department said in a statement provided to WABC-TV.