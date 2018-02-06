Home / Odd News

Prankster criticized for planting trees in NYC pot holes

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Feb. 6, 2018 at 12:15 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- New York City officials are criticizing a YouTube prankster for filling potholes on city streets with flowers, small trees and other plants.

Coby Persin posted a video to YouTube showing him filling potholes in the city with dirt and plants.

Persin said he planned the stunt after hitting a pot hole caused a tire to pop on his vehicle.

The New York City Department of Transportation said officials were not amused by the stunt.

"Aside from putting himself in harm's way, Persin's tree planting is putting other people on the road in danger," the department said in a statement provided to WABC-TV.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Amusement park ride strands passengers upside-down Amusement park ride strands passengers upside-down
Man has 49 watermelons chopped on his stomach Man has 49 watermelons chopped on his stomach
Giraffe being released into new habitat face-plants spectacularly Giraffe being released into new habitat face-plants spectacularly
Thousands of birds congregate at Texas intersection Thousands of birds congregate at Texas intersection
Post-Super Bowl commercial congratulates wrong team Post-Super Bowl commercial congratulates wrong team