Prankster fills Texas family's yard with rental bikes

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas family woke up to find more than a dozen brightly colored rental bikes on their front yard Christmas morning.

Michael Hale's son, Ethan Hale, called for his parents after he saw the front yard of their Dallas home littered with 14 green bicycles.

"My son came outside to use one of his presents and immediately came back in and was like you're not going to believe what's in the yard," Michael Hale said.

The Hales determined family friend and comedian David Wilk rented the bicycles using local bike-sharing service LimeBike and placed them on their lawn as a prank.

"I came out here, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we got biked!'" Sarah Hale said.

Wilk denied being behind the prank on the Hales, stating he thought the bikes were "part of their whole festive spirit," while coyly praising LimeBikes.

"You can pick 'em up anywhere and you can drop 'em off anywhere. How great is that!?" he said. "Sometimes, they're all in bunches."

The family had a laugh about the prank, but Sarah Hale said Wednesday she hoped the bikes would be retrieved soon after three days on their lawn.

"We're kind of hoping LimeBike will get them, retrieve them but I don't know," she said.

LimeBike spokesman Jack Song was less amused by the prank, describing it as an unlawful use of the platform in a statement.

"Sabotaging the bike-share ecosystem is illegal and morally wrong. It is an attack on the overall transportation system in Dallas," he said. "Sometimes, these pranks put the lives of our LimeBike operations crew and our city partners in danger when we retrieve the illegally placed bikes."