Mountain lions caught on camera crossing Colorado woman's yard

March 15 (UPI) -- Neighbors in Colorado are being warned to keep an eye on their pets after four mountain lions were caught on camera parading through a woman's yard.

The homeowner in the Ken Caryl neighborhood of Jefferson County said she put up security cameras outside of her home in the hopes of catching footage of local wildlife, but she was shocked to review the video and discover a family of cougars crossing her yard.

"Two went by, three went by and then one jumped over the fence there," the woman told KCNC-TV.

Neighbors have reported other mountain lion sightings in the area that might be the same family of cats. The homeowner is warning her neighbors to be careful with their pets while the predators are in the area.

"I'm a little worried to walk my dog at night. I walk down the street making noise and singing," she laughed.