Dog rides on back of motorcycle, holds umbrella

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A passenger on a road in Thailand captured video of a dutiful dog riding on the back of its owner's motorcycle and holding the man's umbrella.

The video, filmed last week on a street in Songka, shows a motorcycle passenger's view of another motorcyclist traveling with his dog in the passenger area.

The dog perches with his front paws on the shoulders of the motorcyclist and holds the man's umbrella in its mouth.

"I am moving on the street and come across this cute dog on a bike and grabbing something. It's really cute and funny," the filmer wrote.