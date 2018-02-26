Dog's nightly trek to meet commuter train breaks hearts in India

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A dog is raising curiosity in India and breaking hearts on social media by making a nightly trek to meet the same commuter train.

Commuters at Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai said the female dog visits the station every night at about 11 p.m. and waits outside a women-only car of the train that stops on Platform 1.

Observers said the dog appears to be waiting for a person who never arrives, possibly a former owner or someone who used to give the canine some food.

Security camera footage from the station shows the dog has been coming out to meet the nightly trains since at least Jan. 2.

"I spotted the dog while returning from work. The way it waits for the late-night trains and tries to peek inside the ladies coach, it seems it is searching for a particular person who either fed it regularly or left it behind," Sameer Thorat, who captured video of the dog last week, wrote in a YouTube post.

Animal lovers said they have befriended the dog and discovered she has four puppies living out on the street. They said they are working to get the puppies adopted by good homes.