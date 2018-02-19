Woman's $200 lottery prize overshadowed by $200,000 jackpot

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who scored a $200 lottery prize said she thought that would be the highlight of her day -- until she won $200,000.

Debra Powell of Elsberry told Missouri Lottery officials she was checking her tickets from the Show Me Cash and Lucky for Life drawings on Feb. 1 when she discovered she had won $200 from the Lucky for Life ticket.

Powell said the other ticket was giving her trouble.

"I kept scanning my Show Me Cash ticket because it kept saying, 'Claim At Lottery.' I wasn't sure what that meant," Powell said.

Powell said she asked the clerk at the Buzzy's store in Troy for a printout of the numbers from the drawing and discovered she has matched all five numbers, earning her a $200,000 jackpot.

"Trust me, I'm happy with the $200, too," Powell quipped.

Powell said she plans to pay some bills with her winnings and fulfill and long-running promise to herself.

"I always told myself that if I ever won the Lottery, I'm getting a new riding lawn mower because mine keeps breaking down," Powell said.