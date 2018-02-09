Game warden frees young deer stuck in soccer net

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma game warden responding to a report of a deer in distress ended up rescuing a young buck that had entangled itself in a soccer net.

The Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post that Adair County-based Game Warden Cody Youngblood responded to a call from a concerned driver who reported a deer in distress at a soccer field.

Youngblood arrived to find a young button buck entangled in the goal net.

"Other than being tired from fighting the net, the deer was freed unharmed," the post said. "Who knew deer enjoyed playing soccer?"