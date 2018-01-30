Restaurant owner arrested after cocaine found in cheese sticks

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An Indiana restaurant owner has been arrested on felony charges after a customer found a baggie of suspected cocaine in their order of cheese sticks, police said.

Griffith Police said Carrie Lynn Demoff, 49, was arrested Thursday and booked into Lake County Jail on charges of attempted dealing of cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance.

Police said the investigation began Nov. 21 when a customer at Broad Street Gyros called 911 to report finding a baggie of suspected cocaine in her to-go order from the eatery. The woman told police she found the baggie after someone at the restaurant called to ask her to bring the cheese sticks back to the restaurant.

Investigators said the substance in the bag field tested positive for cocaine.

Broad Street Gyros has been closed since Nov. 22, when the town's Clerk-Treasurer's office suspended its business license.