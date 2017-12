Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An amused pet owner in China captured video of an annoyed bird pecking at a cellphone showing a video of itself chirping.

The video shows the thrush perched on its owner's hand while she also holds a cellphone displaying a video of the bird chirping.

The bird chirps in unison with the recording until the image draws its attention.

The real thrush, apparently mistaking the image for a rival bird, angrily pecks at the phone screen.