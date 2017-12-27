Injured duck trapped in ice rescued from frozen pond in Kansas

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Kansas police department shared video of an animal control officer and a firefighter venturing into a frozen pond to rescue a duck trapped in the ice.

The Newton Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing the Tuesday rescue that resulted when Animal Control Officer Jennifer Burns and Newton firefighter Ryan Dick took a boat out into the water to reach the distressed duck.

"The bird's injuries had prevented it from moving as the water froze and it was stuck in the ice," the police department said.

The video shows the rescuers breaking up the ice and using a net to bring the duck into the boat.

"The bird was taken the Hutchinson Zoo Wildlife Rehabilitation facility for treatment," police said.