Friendly deer approaches kids at Florida bus stop

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An unusually friendly deer approached a group of Florida schoolchildren waiting for their bus and allowed them to pet it.

A video filmed Friday in St. Cloud shows the deer approaching the children while they wait for their school bus in foggy weather.

The curious deer sniffs at the children's backpacks and hops up on its hind legs.

The deer does not get aggressive when the kids push it away, and it allows them to pet it on the head and back.

"That is weird!" says the filmer, who is shooting video from his work truck across the street.

The deer wanders over to another group of children before approaching the filmer's truck.

The children lead the deer back to the side of the road and attempt to block it from trying to cross the street.