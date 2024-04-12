Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 12, 2024 / 2:33 PM

Rate of permanent sterilizations rose sharply after Roe vs. Wade overturned

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The number of young adults opting to undergo a permanent sterilization procedure abruptly increased nationwide following the June 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, researchers reported. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay
The number of young adults opting to undergo a permanent sterilization procedure abruptly increased nationwide following the June 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, researchers reported. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay

An increasing number of young men and women have decided they never want parenthood in the wake of the Dobbs decision revoking the constitutional right to an abortion, a new study finds.

The number of young adults opting to undergo a permanent sterilization procedure abruptly increased nationwide following the June 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, researchers report Friday in the journal JAMA Health Forum.

Advertisement

Young women in particular had twice the increased rate in tubal sterilizations compared to the rise in vasectomies among young men, researchers found.

"The major difference in patterns of these two procedures likely reflects the fact that young women are overwhelmingly responsible for preventing pregnancy and disproportionately experience the health, social and economic consequences of abortion bans," said lead researcher Jacqueline Ellison. She's assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.

Related

This is the first study to assess how Dobbs changed young adults' choices related to permanent contraception, the researchers said.

Prior to Dobbs, rates of permanent sterilization among people 18 to 30 were slowly increasing at a rate of 2.8 per 100,000 person-months for women and 1 per 100,000 person-months for men, according to national medical record data from academic medical centers.

Advertisement

But after the Supreme Court decision, the rate leapt by 58 procedures per 100,000 person-months for women and 27 per 100,000 person-months for men, results show.

"The abrupt increase in permanent contraception rates may indicate a policy-induced change in contraceptive preferences," the research team concluded in a university news release. "Dobbs may have also increased a sense of urgency among individuals who were interested in permanent contraception before the decision."

Over time, tubal sterilizations for women continued to increase, but the jump in vasectomies among men did not, researchers found.

The results are striking because, compared to vasectomies, tubal ligation procedures are far more complex surgeries and two to six times more expensive, Ellison said.

More information

Planned Parenthood has more about sterilization.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Chlamydia vaccine triggers immune response in early trial
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Chlamydia vaccine triggers immune response in early trial
A chlamydia vaccine has triggered immune responses in an early trial, raising hopes that one day it might help curb the spread of the sexually transmitted infection (STI).
Older Americans are still feeling the effects of pandemic isolation
Health News // 48 minutes ago
Older Americans are still feeling the effects of pandemic isolation
COVID-19 lockdowns prompted countless American seniors to become socially isolated. Now, new research finds that many have still not fully rejoined society.
Noninvasive virtual biopsy scans skin for cancer cells
Health News // 3 hours ago
Noninvasive virtual biopsy scans skin for cancer cells
A new, noninvasive "virtual biopsy" might soon allow doctors to instead scan a suspicious-looking mole or questionable skin lesion to determine if it contains any cancer cells, researchers report.
Young women often wait weeks to see a doctor about breast symptoms
Health News // 4 hours ago
Young women often wait weeks to see a doctor about breast symptoms
Young women who find a lump or other potential signs of breast cancer often delay for weeks before finally seeing a doctor, a new study shows.
Women more vulnerable to blood loss, death during bypass surgery
Health News // 4 hours ago
Women more vulnerable to blood loss, death during bypass surgery
It's long been documented that women have a slimmer chance of surviving heart bypass surgery compared to men, and researchers believe that they now know why.
Study: High seafood diet may increase risk of exposure to 'forever chemicals'
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: High seafood diet may increase risk of exposure to 'forever chemicals'
April 12 (UPI) -- A new U.S. study into so-called "forever chemicals" in seafood published Friday recommends the introduction of stricter public health guidelines for the amount of marine fish and shellfish people can safely consume.
CDC: Surge in U.S. measles cases threatens elimination status
Health News // 20 hours ago
CDC: Surge in U.S. measles cases threatens elimination status
April 11 (UPI) -- More than 100 cases of measles were recorded in the United States since the beginning of 2024, and the rapid spread of the disease could threaten its elimination status, according to the CDC.
Parents with backyard poultry can transmit salmonella to infants
Health News // 22 hours ago
Parents with backyard poultry can transmit salmonella to infants
A days-old newborn in Oregon was sickened with salmonella that may have been transmitted from parents who tended infected poultry located 150 miles away, a new report finds.
Few Americans have homes tested for radon despite risk for lung cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Few Americans have homes tested for radon despite risk for lung cancer
Three in four Americans (75%) have never had their homes tested for radon, while more than half (55%) aren't concerned at all about radon exposure, a recent poll found.
Lunchables contain concerning levels of lead, sodium, Consumer Reports warns
Health News // 1 day ago
Lunchables contain concerning levels of lead, sodium, Consumer Reports warns
Lunchables, those ubiquitous plastic packets of cheese, deli meats and crackers that many parents choose for convenience, contain concerning levels of lead and sodium, Consumer Reports warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
New coronary scan reduces need for invasive, artery-opening procedures, study finds
New coronary scan reduces need for invasive, artery-opening procedures, study finds
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
CDC: Surge in U.S. measles cases threatens elimination status
CDC: Surge in U.S. measles cases threatens elimination status
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement