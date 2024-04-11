Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 11, 2024 / 3:00 AM

More older Americans turning to urgent care, retail health clinics

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
About 60% of people ages 50 to 80 have visited an urgent care center or a retail health clinic during the past two years -- even though those sort of options weren't available earlier in their lives. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
About 60% of people ages 50 to 80 have visited an urgent care center or a retail health clinic during the past two years -- even though those sort of options weren't available earlier in their lives. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Most seniors have embraced "doc-in-a-box" strip mall clinics and urgent care centers as a means of getting prompt medical care, a new poll has found.

About 60% of people ages 50 to 80 have visited an urgent care center or a retail health clinic during the past two years -- even though those sort of options weren't available earlier in their lives.

Advertisement

"The rapid rise in availability of these kinds of clinics, which typically offer walk-in convenience, expanded hours and self-scheduling of appointments in locations close to home, work or shopping, has transformed the American healthcare landscape in less than two decades," said Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren, director of the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.

Urgent care centers are the most common alternative source of care for seniors and the middle-aged, with 47% visiting one at least once and 23% going more than once within the past two years.

Related

And 28% said they have gone to a retail health clinic, a same-day office typically located in a strip mall, workplace or vehicle.

Three-quarters of seniors (75%) who have gone to an alternative clinic said they're likely to go again sometime within the next two years, poll results show.

Advertisement

Also, 43% of people who hadn't gotten care at an alternative clinic said they are likely to do so in the next two years.

However, most older adults with a primary care doc said they prefer the quality of care and sense of connection at their regular clinic.

About 52% of those who'd gone to an alternative clinic said the quality of care was better with their regular doc, and 67% said they felt more connection to their primary care doctor.

On the other hand, 43% said the alternative clinic was more convenient than their usual provider.

"With the nationwide shortage of primary care providers, it's important to understand how this age group, with generally higher medical needs, views and uses this type of care," Kullgren added in a Michigan news release.

Of those who went to an alternative clinic, 44% said they wanted to avoid going to an emergency room and 35% said they needed a vaccine, test or physical exam.

"Access to timely and convenient care was critical for older adults during the pandemic, and our research shows alternative care options will continue to be in demand for the long-term," said Susan Reinhard, senior vice president and director of AARP Public Policy Institute. The AARP participated in the new survey.

Advertisement

The poll was conducted online and via phone in July and August 2023, among 2,657 adults ages 50 to 80.

More information

Harvard Medical School has more on retail health clinics.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
Health News // 13 hours ago
Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
A new analysis has determined that deaths of despair have skyrocketed for Black and Native Americans over the past decade.
ACL surgery linked to higher risk of arthritis in young adults
Health News // 15 hours ago
ACL surgery linked to higher risk of arthritis in young adults
Early-onset arthritis may hit as many as one in every four young people who undergo anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgeries, new research warns.
AI may help detect signs of ovarian cancer in the blood
Health News // 16 hours ago
AI may help detect signs of ovarian cancer in the blood
Using AI to track fragments of tumor-associated DNA in the blood, scientists say they may be close to an accurate test for a silent killer: Ovarian cancer.
Study finds no evidence Ozempic, Wegovy raise risk of thyroid cancer
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study finds no evidence Ozempic, Wegovy raise risk of thyroid cancer
A Swedish study found no evidence that long-term use of Wegovy, Ozempic and other drugs known as GLP-1 analogues might raise users' odds for thyroid cancer.
'Gig economy' jobs linked to higher risk of alcohol-related illness
Health News // 17 hours ago
'Gig economy' jobs linked to higher risk of alcohol-related illness
The "gig economy" could be setting up many young adults for drinking problems later in life, a new study warns.
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
April 10 (UPI) -- Recurrence of atrial fibrillation in patients who have undergone catheter heart ablation may be reduced by treating gum disease with three months of the procedure, new Japanese research out Wednesday shows.
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
Health News // 1 day ago
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
There's no evidence that acetaminophen use during pregnancy increases the risk of childhood autism, ADHD or intellectual disability, the largest study to date on the subject has concluded.
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Pregnancy transforms women's bodies in many obvious ways, but new research suggests it may also accelerate aging.
Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
Health News // 1 day ago
Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
People who've survived a heart attack and have been given a stent may be better off quitting low-dose aspirin a month after the procedure, a new study finds.
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
A new oral vaccine could prove a potential alternative to antibiotics for people with recurring urinary tract infections, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
Deaths of despair skyrocket among Black and Native Americans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement