Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 8, 2024 / 9:58 AM

Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Faster aging is associated with a higher risk of certain cancers among adults younger than 55, also known as early-onset cancers, results show. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay
Faster aging is associated with a higher risk of certain cancers among adults younger than 55, also known as early-onset cancers, results show. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay

Younger generations are aging more rapidly, and this could be leading to an increased risk of cancer, a new study says.

People born in or after 1965 are 17% more likely to be experiencing accelerated aging compared to seniors born between 1950 and 1954, researchers found.

Advertisement

That faster aging is associated with a higher risk of certain cancers among adults younger than 55, also known as early-onset cancers, results show.

"Multiple cancer types are becoming increasingly common among younger adults in the United States and globally," researcher Ruiyi Tian, a doctoral student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, said in a news release. "Understanding the factors driving this increase will be key to improve the prevention or early detection of cancers in younger and future generations."

Related

For this study, researchers analyzed blood data for nearly 149,000 people participating in the U.K. Biobank project.

The team used a set of nine biomarkers found in blood to calculate each person's biological age, or what age a person appears to be based on the condition of their body.

They then contrasted that to the person's actual age based on their birth date, as well as any cancers that had occurred among them.

Advertisement

For each single-unit increase in accelerated aging, researcher found an increased risk of:

  • 42% for early-onset lung cancer.
  • 22% for early-onset gastrointestinal (GI) cancer.
  • 36% for early-onset uterine cancer.

Accelerated aging also was associated with a 16% increased risk of late-onset GI cancer and a 23% increased risk of late-onset uterine cancer among older adults.

"By examining the relationship between accelerating aging and the risk of early-onset cancers, we provide a fresh perspective on the shared [causes] of early-onset cancers," Tian said.

"If validated, our findings suggest that interventions to slow biological aging could be a new avenue for cancer prevention, and screening efforts tailored to younger individuals with signs of accelerated aging could help detect cancers early," she added.

The team next will try to figure out why younger adults are aging at a faster pace, and why that is increasing their cancer risk.

Researchers presented their findings Sunday at a meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in San Diego. Studies presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

Northwestern Medicine has more on biological versus chronological age.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Health News // 47 minutes ago
Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Just a little exposure to secondhand smoke may increase your risk for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), a new, large study suggests.
New urine test could allow bladder cancer survivors to avoid cystoscopy
Health News // 1 hour ago
New urine test could allow bladder cancer survivors to avoid cystoscopy
A new urine test could spare bladder cancer survivors from a painful follow-up procedure needed to ensure their cancer hasn't come back, researchers report.
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
Health News // 2 days ago
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
People with HIV could have an increased risk of heart disease even if they aren't suffering any symptoms related to their infection, a new study finds.
Suicides among U.S. college athletes double in two decades
Health News // 2 days ago
Suicides among U.S. college athletes double in two decades
Suicides among U.S. college athletes have doubled over the past two decades, according to data from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
People with long COVID might be able to exercise to improve their health, something that up to now has been discouraged, a new study suggests.
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Health News // 3 days ago
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Overuse of marijuana is increasingly being linked to dangerous bouts of psychosis, and a new study finds that antipsychotics may be needed to keep such patients out of the hospital.
1 in 8 U.S. women mistreated during childbirth, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
1 in 8 U.S. women mistreated during childbirth, study shows
Childbirth is a harrowing ordeal, and it's being made worse by mistreatment from healthcare providers during labor, a new study says.
Drugmaker removes ALS drug Relyvrio from market
Health News // 3 days ago
Drugmaker removes ALS drug Relyvrio from market
Following disappointing trial results, the maker of a controversial ALS drug said it is pulling the medication off the market.
Existing medicine may slow rare disease that can lead to amputation
Health News // 3 days ago
Existing medicine may slow rare disease that can lead to amputation
An existing medication called etidronate appears to help slow the buildup of calcium in arteries that's a hallmark of a rare artery-hardening disease than can lead to amputation.
Early menopause, heart disease linked to higher risk for dementia
Health News // 3 days ago
Early menopause, heart disease linked to higher risk for dementia
Women who enter menopause before their 50s and who also have heart disease risk factors may be at especially high risk for thinking declines and later dementia, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
1 in 8 U.S. women mistreated during childbirth, study shows
1 in 8 U.S. women mistreated during childbirth, study shows
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement