Counterfeit Botox could be linked to botulism symptoms, Illinois health officials warn

April 8 (UPI) -- Counterfeit Botox could be to blame for a cluster of symptoms that look like botulism, according to Illinois health officials who say two people have been hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health alerted healthcare facilities and hospital emergency rooms Monday, after two cases -- presenting as botulism -- were reported.

Both patients, who were hospitalized, had received Botox injections in LaSalle County from a licensed nurse "who was performing work outside her authority." Both patients also reported symptoms similar to botulism, including blurred vision, droopy face, fatigue, shortness of breath and a hoarse voice.

Botulism is a rare and potentially deadly illness that causes muscle paralysis. It is caused by a nerve toxin that is produced by the same bacterium used in Botox. The purified form of the clostridium botulinum toxin is approved by the FDA for use by licensed healthcare providers as a cosmetic treatment.

"Illinois residents should exercise caution when considering cosmetic treatment," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Receiving these treatments in unlicensed, unapproved settings can put you or your loved ones at serious risk for health problems."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, too much Botox in the wrong places can be damaging.

In Illinois, only professionals who are licensed and regulated by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation can inject Botox as a cosmetic treatment. Those professionals include physicians, nurses, Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, or APRNs, and physician assistants. Cosmetologists and estheticians are not allowed to perform Botox injections.

"As the state of Illinois' head regulatory agency, IDFPR prioritizes protecting consumers and equipping them with the tools they need for safe, informed decision-making," said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto Jr., who alerted consumers to check their website.

Other cosmetic treatments also fall under "the practice of medicine" in Illinois and cannot be performed by a cosmetologist. Besides Botox, those include chemical peels, collagen injections, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, microblading, microneedling, radio frequency and hydrafacial machine treatment.

"Please only seek cosmetic services under the care of licensed professionals trained to do these procedures and who use FDA-approved products," said Vohra. "If you are experiencing any health problems after a recent cosmetic treatment, please contact your healthcare provider immediately for help and assistance."