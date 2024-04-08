Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 8, 2024 / 11:55 PM

Counterfeit Botox could be linked to botulism symptoms, Illinois health officials warn

By Sheri Walsh

April 8 (UPI) -- Counterfeit Botox could be to blame for a cluster of symptoms that look like botulism, according to Illinois health officials who say two people have been hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health alerted healthcare facilities and hospital emergency rooms Monday, after two cases -- presenting as botulism -- were reported.

Advertisement

Both patients, who were hospitalized, had received Botox injections in LaSalle County from a licensed nurse "who was performing work outside her authority." Both patients also reported symptoms similar to botulism, including blurred vision, droopy face, fatigue, shortness of breath and a hoarse voice.

Botulism is a rare and potentially deadly illness that causes muscle paralysis. It is caused by a nerve toxin that is produced by the same bacterium used in Botox. The purified form of the clostridium botulinum toxin is approved by the FDA for use by licensed healthcare providers as a cosmetic treatment.

Related

"Illinois residents should exercise caution when considering cosmetic treatment," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Receiving these treatments in unlicensed, unapproved settings can put you or your loved ones at serious risk for health problems."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, too much Botox in the wrong places can be damaging.

Advertisement

In Illinois, only professionals who are licensed and regulated by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation can inject Botox as a cosmetic treatment. Those professionals include physicians, nurses, Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, or APRNs, and physician assistants. Cosmetologists and estheticians are not allowed to perform Botox injections.

"As the state of Illinois' head regulatory agency, IDFPR prioritizes protecting consumers and equipping them with the tools they need for safe, informed decision-making," said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto Jr., who alerted consumers to check their website.

Other cosmetic treatments also fall under "the practice of medicine" in Illinois and cannot be performed by a cosmetologist. Besides Botox, those include chemical peels, collagen injections, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, microblading, microneedling, radio frequency and hydrafacial machine treatment.

"Please only seek cosmetic services under the care of licensed professionals trained to do these procedures and who use FDA-approved products," said Vohra. "If you are experiencing any health problems after a recent cosmetic treatment, please contact your healthcare provider immediately for help and assistance."

Latest Headlines

Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
A new oral vaccine could prove a potential alternative to antibiotics for people with recurring urinary tract infections, a new study says.
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Health News // 11 hours ago
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
A pancreatic cancer vaccine has continued to protect a small group of patients from their cancer coming back, three years after receiving the jab, a new study says.
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Health News // 11 hours ago
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
A blood test appears capable of detecting early-stage pancreatic cancers with up to 97% accuracy, a new study reports.
Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Health News // 14 hours ago
Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Just a little exposure to secondhand smoke may increase your risk for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), a new, large study suggests.
New urine test could allow bladder cancer survivors to avoid cystoscopy
Health News // 14 hours ago
New urine test could allow bladder cancer survivors to avoid cystoscopy
A new urine test could spare bladder cancer survivors from a painful follow-up procedure needed to ensure their cancer hasn't come back, researchers report.
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Health News // 15 hours ago
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Younger generations are aging more rapidly, and this could be leading to an increased risk of cancer, a new study says.
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
Health News // 3 days ago
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
People with HIV could have an increased risk of heart disease even if they aren't suffering any symptoms related to their infection, a new study finds.
Suicides among U.S. college athletes double in two decades
Health News // 3 days ago
Suicides among U.S. college athletes double in two decades
Suicides among U.S. college athletes have doubled over the past two decades, according to data from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
People with long COVID might be able to exercise to improve their health, something that up to now has been discouraged, a new study suggests.
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Health News // 3 days ago
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Overuse of marijuana is increasingly being linked to dangerous bouts of psychosis, and a new study finds that antipsychotics may be needed to keep such patients out of the hospital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement