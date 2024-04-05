Advertisement
April 5, 2024 / 4:05 PM

HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Middle-aged people living with HIV were more likely to have early signs of heart disease, with thicker blood vessels placing strain on the heart, a new study found. File Photo by Aaron Ufumeli/EPA-EFE
People with HIV could have an increased risk of heart disease even if they aren't suffering any symptoms related to their infection, a new study finds.

Middle-aged people living with HIV were more likely to have early signs of heart disease, with thicker blood vessels placing strain on the heart.

"Prior studies have shown cardiovascular disease in persons living with HIV, however not at such an early stage," said senior researcher Dr. Ahmed Gharib, director of the Biomedical and Metabolic Imaging Branch of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in Bethesda, Md.

The study highlights that as effective drug therapies increase life expectancy for people with HIV, health concerns not related to AIDS are becoming increasingly common.

About 39 million people around the world are living with HIV, the World Health Organization estimates. Since 2010, HIV-related deaths have been reduced by 51%.

Still, recent research has found that people living with HIV have a four-fold higher rate of sudden cardiac death compared with the general population, researchers said in background notes.

To better understand this risk of heart disease, researcher recruited 74 adults living with HIV but without known heart disease. These folks were compared to 25 healthy people who didn't have either HIV or heart disease.

Everyone underwent an MRI to measure the thickness of their heart blood vessels and an echocardiogram to assess their heart function.

Results showed that the HIV patients had thicker heart blood vessels than the control group. Those thicker vessels were associated with thickening of the left ventricle -- one of the lower chambers of the heart -- as well as impaired diastolic function within the ventricles.

This stiffening of the heart can lead to heart failure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Didanosine, one of the drugs used in HIV treatment cocktails, was associated with the thickness of heart arteries, the researchers said.

The new study was published Thursday in the journal Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging.

"The ability to detect early coronary artery disease in persons living with HIV and potentially prevent detrimental effects on the heart muscle is important," lead researcher Khaled Abd-Elmoniem, a staff scientist in NIDDK's Biomedical and Metabolic Imaging Branch, said in a journal news release. "This research shows the impact of HIV on developing subtle subclinical coronary artery disease and its effects on heart function."

By identifying patients with these early signs of heart disease, doctors might be able to intervene and protect their heart health, the researchers said.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on diastolic dysfunction.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Suicides among U.S. college athletes double in two decades
Health News // 3 hours ago
Suicides among U.S. college athletes have doubled over the past two decades, according to data from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
Health News // 4 hours ago
People with long COVID might be able to exercise to improve their health, something that up to now has been discouraged, a new study suggests.
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Health News // 5 hours ago
Overuse of marijuana is increasingly being linked to dangerous bouts of psychosis, and a new study finds that antipsychotics may be needed to keep such patients out of the hospital.
1 in 8 U.S. women mistreated during childbirth, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Childbirth is a harrowing ordeal, and it's being made worse by mistreatment from healthcare providers during labor, a new study says.
Drugmaker removes ALS drug Relyvrio from market
Health News // 1 day ago
Following disappointing trial results, the maker of a controversial ALS drug said it is pulling the medication off the market.
Existing medicine may slow rare disease that can lead to amputation
Health News // 1 day ago
An existing medication called etidronate appears to help slow the buildup of calcium in arteries that's a hallmark of a rare artery-hardening disease than can lead to amputation.
Early menopause, heart disease linked to higher risk for dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Women who enter menopause before their 50s and who also have heart disease risk factors may be at especially high risk for thinking declines and later dementia, new research shows.
Tough work schedule in early adulthood may affect health decades later
Health News // 1 day ago
A rotten work schedule in young adulthood can affect a person's middle-aged health, a new study finds.
Contact with young kids may be leading risk factor for pneumonia in older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Contact with pre-school and kindergarten-aged kids may be the leading transmission route for bacteria that can cause dangerous pneumonias in folks over 60.
Desks that require standing, moving may boost reasoning
Health News // 1 day ago
Desks that require folks to stand or move as they work also might help them produce better results on the job, a new study suggests.
