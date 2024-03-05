Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 5, 2024 / 3:49 PM

High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows

By Ernie Mundell HealthDay News
The drug combo known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is now a mainstay of HIV prevention among gay and bisexual males and other groups at high risk of infection. However, research from the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy in New York City finds a large percentage of people who start PrEP later stop using it. File Photo by Aaron Ufumeli/EPA-EFE
The drug combo known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is now a mainstay of HIV prevention among gay and bisexual males and other groups at high risk of infection. However, research from the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy in New York City finds a large percentage of people who start PrEP later stop using it. File Photo by Aaron Ufumeli/EPA-EFE

Many people protected by drugs that prevent HIV infection quit using them, upping their vulnerability to the virus that causes AIDS, new research shows.

The drug combo known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is now a mainstay of HIV prevention among gay and bisexual males and other groups at high risk of infection.

Advertisement

However, research from the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy in New York City finds a large percentage of people who start PrEP later stop using it.

The people in the study were "entirely comprised of individuals who met clinical indication for PrEP care but were not on PrEP at the time of enrollment," noted study lead author Christian Grov. Their progress was tracked for four years.

Related

All were given information about PrEP and how it might protect them, and help (if desired) in beginning the regimen, said Grov, a professor of community health and social sciences at CUNY.

Unfortunately, many at-risk people who were approached about PrEP didn't initiate it "and more alarming, [there were] high rates of discontinuation among those who started," Grov said in a CUNY news release.

Overall, between 35% and 40% of people who began PrEP went on to discontinue use over the four years of the study.

Advertisement

Money woes could be driving that trend: "Housing instability" was a key risk factor for quitting PrEP, the researchers reported.

In contrast, folks who had health insurance were more likely to stick with the HIV-preventing regimen.

Sticking with PrEP was crucial: The study found that quitting the meds was linked to rising rates of HIV infection.

All of this means that more must be done to help younger at-risk people maintain housing and health insurance, to ensure they begin and continue with PrEP, the team said.

The study was published March 4 in the journal Health Affairs.

"Let's focus on bridging these gaps for better HIV prevention," Grov said.

More information

Find out more about PrEP at the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA).

Latest Headlines

Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
A cheap cavity-fighting liquid typically used to treat sensitive teeth appears to work as well as dental sealants in preventing tooth decay, a new study finds.
Dangerous heat, humidity a rising threat to U.S. prisoners
Health News // 51 minutes ago
Dangerous heat, humidity a rising threat to U.S. prisoners
Almost 2 million Americans incarcerated in the nation's jails and prisons suffer through an average 100 days per year of dangerous heat and humidity, a new report finds.
New biopsy-free test may promptly diagnose oral cancers
Health News // 1 hour ago
New biopsy-free test may promptly diagnose oral cancers
Analysis of a "chemical score" from mouth lesion swab samples might allow patients to skip painful biopsies, getting oral cancers promptly diagnosed in a noninvasive way, scientists report.
Lack of adequate sleep may raise risk for diabetes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Lack of adequate sleep may raise risk for diabetes
Are you typically getting only a few hours sleep each night? Besides leaving you groggy all day, your insomnia could also be raising your odds for Type 2 diabetes, new research shows.
Robotic hip 'exoskeleton' helps patients improve walking after stroke
Health News // 2 hours ago
Robotic hip 'exoskeleton' helps patients improve walking after stroke
A new robotic hip exoskeleton could help stroke patients improve their walking stride, a new study shows.
AI models accurately diagnose ear infections in infants and small kids
Health News // 3 hours ago
AI models accurately diagnose ear infections in infants and small kids
A new smartphone app can help doctors more accurately diagnose ear infections in babies and small children, potentially reducing unnecessary antibiotic use in kids, researchers report.
MS drugs safe taken by breastfeeding moms won't hurt babies, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
MS drugs safe taken by breastfeeding moms won't hurt babies, study finds
Certain drugs used to treat multiple sclerosis appear to be safe for babies if taken by breastfeeding moms, a new study finds.
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Health News // 4 hours ago
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Long COVID might be triggered by low iron levels in the blood from the person's initial infection, a new study claims.
One dose of antibiotic after sex halved STD rates, study shows
Health News // 7 hours ago
One dose of antibiotic after sex halved STD rates, study shows
Just one dose of the antibiotic doxycycline taken after sex halved the number of chlamydia and syphilis cases in San Francisco, promising new research shows.
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
March 5 (UPI) -- People who consume drinks sweetened either artificially or with sugar may run a heightened risk of developing an irregular heart rhythm, says a new peer-reviewed Chinese study published Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
CDC changes isolation guidelines for those infected with COVID-19
CDC changes isolation guidelines for those infected with COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement