Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 8, 2024 / 10:10 AM

New urine test could allow bladder cancer survivors to avoid cystoscopy

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Research shows a urine test looking for genetic markers of bladder cancer can more than halve the number of cystoscopies needed to follow up with high-risk patients. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Research shows a urine test looking for genetic markers of bladder cancer can more than halve the number of cystoscopies needed to follow up with high-risk patients. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A new urine test could spare bladder cancer survivors from a painful follow-up procedure needed to ensure their cancer hasn't come back, researchers report.

People who've gotten surgery for high-risk bladder cancer require a cystoscopy -- a procedure in which a flexible probe is inserted through the urethra into the bladder, allowing doctors to check for signs of recurring cancer.

Advertisement

"We know that many patients really dread their cystoscopy appointments, but are prepared to go through with them because they want to be sure they are free of the cancer," said researcher Dr. Thomas Dreyer, with the Bladder Cancer Research Team at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark.

But the new research shows a urine test looking for genetic markers of bladder cancer can more than halve the number of cystoscopies needed to follow up with high-risk patients.

Related

Only 44% of patients who took the urine test needed a cystoscopy, compared to nearly 100% of patients receiving standard treatment.

Advertisement

The trial also produced strong evidence that the urine test can detect recurring cancer earlier than a cystoscopy.

For more than half the patients who appeared to have a "false positive" test -- where the urine screening found genetic evidence of cancer but a follow-up cystoscopy was clear -- researchers later found that their cancer had indeed come back.

"If given the option of providing a urine sample instead of undergoing an uncomfortable medical procedure, most would choose that, so long as they were confident that it was just as effective," Dreyer said.

The clinical trial involved the Xpert Bladder Cancer Monitor test, which looks for five genetic markers of bladder cancer. The trial was funded by Cephied, the company that manufactures the Xpert test.

The study occurred in Denmark, where high-risk bladder cancer patients who've undergone surgery are recommended to receive a cystoscopy every four months for two years.

High-risk patients with the most aggressive form of bladder cancer have a 60% to 70% likelihood that their cancer will return within five years, researchers said in background notes.

For the trial, researchers recruited 313 Danish patients and randomly assigned half of them to receive only one annual cystoscopy for two years. For the other regular check-ups, these patients instead provided a urine sample.

Advertisement

Any patients who received a positive result on their urine test returned to the hospital for a cystoscopy, to check for cancer.

The other half continued to receive the standard three cystoscopies a year.

Researchers presented the promising early results at this year's European Association of Urology Congress, which took place in Paris. Full results are expected in the summer.

"This trial shows us a possible means of reducing cystoscopies," Dr. Joost Boormans, an associate professor of urology at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, said in a meeting news release.

"If the final results later this year do confirm that the urine test can pick up cancer recurrence as effectively as cystoscopies, then this is something we need to look at introducing into clinical practice as soon as possible, because it reduces demand on our resources and helps to make healthcare more accessible," added Boormans, who was not involved in the study.

Because these results were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more about bladder cancer.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Health News // 37 minutes ago
Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Just a little exposure to secondhand smoke may increase your risk for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), a new, large study suggests.
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Younger generations are aging more rapidly, and this could be leading to an increased risk of cancer, a new study says.
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
Health News // 2 days ago
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
People with HIV could have an increased risk of heart disease even if they aren't suffering any symptoms related to their infection, a new study finds.
Suicides among U.S. college athletes double in two decades
Health News // 2 days ago
Suicides among U.S. college athletes double in two decades
Suicides among U.S. college athletes have doubled over the past two decades, according to data from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
Health News // 2 days ago
Exercise may benefit people with long COVID
People with long COVID might be able to exercise to improve their health, something that up to now has been discouraged, a new study suggests.
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Health News // 3 days ago
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Overuse of marijuana is increasingly being linked to dangerous bouts of psychosis, and a new study finds that antipsychotics may be needed to keep such patients out of the hospital.
1 in 8 U.S. women mistreated during childbirth, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
1 in 8 U.S. women mistreated during childbirth, study shows
Childbirth is a harrowing ordeal, and it's being made worse by mistreatment from healthcare providers during labor, a new study says.
Drugmaker removes ALS drug Relyvrio from market
Health News // 3 days ago
Drugmaker removes ALS drug Relyvrio from market
Following disappointing trial results, the maker of a controversial ALS drug said it is pulling the medication off the market.
Existing medicine may slow rare disease that can lead to amputation
Health News // 3 days ago
Existing medicine may slow rare disease that can lead to amputation
An existing medication called etidronate appears to help slow the buildup of calcium in arteries that's a hallmark of a rare artery-hardening disease than can lead to amputation.
Early menopause, heart disease linked to higher risk for dementia
Health News // 3 days ago
Early menopause, heart disease linked to higher risk for dementia
Women who enter menopause before their 50s and who also have heart disease risk factors may be at especially high risk for thinking declines and later dementia, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
Study: A third of Americans don't know solar eclipse can damage eyes
1 in 8 U.S. women mistreated during childbirth, study shows
1 in 8 U.S. women mistreated during childbirth, study shows
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
HIV may raise risk of heart disease even without symptoms
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Antipsychotics may ease psychotic episodes from marijuana overuse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement