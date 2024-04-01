Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 1, 2024 / 3:00 PM

Researchers discover new class of drugs to fight antibiotic resistance

By Paul Godfrey
Swedish scientists have made a breakthrough in combating the global rise in microbial resistance to antibiotics with the discovery of a potent new class of drugs, according to new research published Monday. Image courtesy of NIAID/Flickr
Swedish scientists have made a breakthrough in combating the global rise in microbial resistance to antibiotics with the discovery of a potent new class of drugs, according to new research published Monday. Image courtesy of NIAID/Flickr

April 1 (UPI) -- Swedish scientists have made a breakthrough in combating the global rise in microbial resistance to antibiotics with the discovery of a potent new class of drugs, according to new research published Monday.

The new family of antibiotics the team at Uppsala University found works against multi-drug resistant bacteria, with synthetic trials showing they are effective against bloodstream infections in mice, the university said in a news release.

Advertisement

In their paper published in the U.S. journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Scientists, the researchers detail a never previously used class of compounds that target a pathway protein that some resistant Gram-negative bacteria, such as E-coli and pneumoniae, use to synthesize their outermost barrier to external pathogens.

The World Health Organization has designated bacteria with this so-called LpxH layer as being the most critically important for developing new therapies to combat antibiotic resistance.

Related

The researchers were able to show that their new antibiotic class is highly active against multidrug-resistant bacteria, proving its efficacy by curing bloodstream infections in a mouse model.

The scientists believe the wider promise lies in the combination of a completely new compound class acting on a previously unexploited protein target because the bacteria have zero pre-existing resistance to the drugs.

Advertisement

"This is in contrast to the many 'me-too' antibiotics of existing classes currently in clinical development. While the current results are very promising, there will be considerable additional work required before compounds of this class will be ready for clinical trials," the university said.

With rising resistance to antibiotics threatening their ability to treat or prevent bacterial infections in every area of medicine from oncology, surgery and transplants to preterm babies and their mothers, development of novel therapeutics to which there is no existing resistance is critical, according to the scientists.

Co-led by GlaxoSmithKline, the seven-year project was supported by the European Union's ENABLE academia-industry partnership, funded through the Innovative Medicines Initiative's "New Drugs 4 Bad Bugs" program.

ENABLE is a collaborative effort of more than 50 stakeholders from across Europe, representing academia and large and small pharmaceutical companies, to pool resources and expertise to advance early-stage antibiotic development.

The work on the new drug compound will now be taken up by ENABLE-2, an antibiotic drug discovery platform funded by the Swedish Research Council, the National Research Program on Antibiotic Resistance and Sweden's innovation agency, Vinnova, "to continue the momentum generated by the original ENABLE project."

Latest Headlines

Mpox vaccine boosters necessary to restore faded protection, study shows
Health News // 6 hours ago
Mpox vaccine boosters necessary to restore faded protection, study shows
Vaccine protection against mpox fades quickly in the human immune system, even in people who've received the full two-dose regimen, a new real-world study shows.
Suicides among U.S. adolescents, teens rise steadily
Health News // 3 days ago
Suicides among U.S. adolescents, teens rise steadily
U.S. rates of suicide by all methods rose steadily for adolescents between 1999 and 2020, a new analysis shows.
Bacterial illness that can cause meningitis surging, CDC warns
Health News // 3 days ago
Bacterial illness that can cause meningitis surging, CDC warns
There has been a troubling rise in cases of a rare bacterial illness that can cause meningitis, U.S. health officials warned Thursday.
Childhood obesity linked to higher risk for multiple sclerosis later
Health News // 3 days ago
Childhood obesity linked to higher risk for multiple sclerosis later
Children who are obese face double the odds of developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study warns.
Walking on curved path can give clues to cognitive decline, researchers find
Health News // 3 days ago
Walking on curved path can give clues to cognitive decline, researchers find
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- Tests to detect gait impairment in older adults typically focus on straight walking -- a rhythmic and simple form of movement. But new research sheds light on "curve walking," which demands greater cognitive skills.
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
March 28 (UPI) -- Mpox cases in the United States. are double what they were last year at this time, and transmission rates are on the rise while vaccination rates are lagging, experts said Thursday.
Sitting 30 minutes less per day may cut high blood pressure among seniors
Health News // 4 days ago
Sitting 30 minutes less per day may cut high blood pressure among seniors
Seniors wound up with lower blood pressure after they were coached to get up and move more often, a new study says.
Study links birth control, menopause treatment to higher risk for brain tumors
Health News // 4 days ago
Study links birth control, menopause treatment to higher risk for brain tumors
The contraceptive injection Depo-Provera and two drugs used for menopause relief could be linked to a heightened risk for brain tumors in some women, a new study warns.
High genetic stress scores linked to greater risk for heart attack after stressful events
Health News // 4 days ago
High genetic stress scores linked to greater risk for heart attack after stressful events
Folks with genetically-driven stress are more likely to suffer heart attacks after nerve-wracking events or times of unrest, a new study shows.
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Health News // 4 days ago
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
NEW YORK, March 28 (UPI) -- Service dogs trained to recognize oncoming flashbacks of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, in people also can be taught to detect these episodes by sniffing their breath, a new pilot study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
Suicides among U.S. adolescents, teens rise steadily
Suicides among U.S. adolescents, teens rise steadily
Mpox vaccine boosters necessary to restore faded protection, study shows
Mpox vaccine boosters necessary to restore faded protection, study shows
Bacterial illness that can cause meningitis surging, CDC warns
Bacterial illness that can cause meningitis surging, CDC warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement