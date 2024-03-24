Chick-fil-A to stop serving antibiotic-free chicken

March 24 (UPI) -- Long known for serving naturally raised chicken, Chick-fil-A has announced it will stop serving only antibiotic-free chicken beginning this spring, the company said. It joins several other well known restaurants and producers to make the move, citing supply chain problems.
"To maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us, Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM) starting in the Spring of 2024," the company's announcement read.