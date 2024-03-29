Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 29, 2024 / 9:45 AM

Bacterial illness that can cause meningitis surging, CDC warns

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 422 cases of one type of invasive meningococcal disease in 2023, the most seen since 2014. So far this year, 143 cases have already been reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 422 cases of one type of invasive meningococcal disease in 2023, the most seen since 2014. So far this year, 143 cases have already been reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

There has been a troubling rise in cases of a rare bacterial illness that can cause meningitis, U.S. health officials warned Thursday.

In an alert issued to doctors, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 422 cases of one type of invasive meningococcal disease in 2023, the most seen since 2014.

Advertisement

So far this year, 143 cases have already been reported, meaning TB infections in 2024 will likely surpass 2023 numbers, the CDC added.

Most of the cases last year did not involve meningitis, though at least 17 patients died. The infections were more common in adults ages 30 to 60, in Black people and in people who have HIV, the report found.

Related

The CDC alert comes after the Virginia Department of Health warned of a rise in cases linked to the same rare, serious form of meningococcal disease back in 2022.

The disease can cause meningitis, a dangerous brain and spinal cord inflammation. Symptoms may include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea and vomiting, the CDC said. The bacteria also can cause a bloodstream infection with symptoms like chills, fatigue, cold hands and feet, rapid breathing, diarrhea or a dark purple rash in later stages.

Advertisement

While antibiotics can quell the infection, quick treatment is critical, the CDC said. An estimated 10% to 15% of infected people die, and survivors sometimes suffer deafness or amputations.

Luckily, there are vaccines that shield against meningococcal disease.

The CDC recommends that all children should get a meningococcal conjugate vaccine, which protects against the rising strain, around the time they enter middle school. Since vaccine protection fades, the CDC also recommends a booster dose at age 16. Shots are also recommended for people at higher risk, like those living where an outbreak is occurring or those with HIV infection or other immune-compromising health conditions.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on meningitis.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Childhood obesity linked to higher risk for multiple sclerosis later
Health News // 1 hour ago
Childhood obesity linked to higher risk for multiple sclerosis later
Children who are obese face double the odds of developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study warns.
Walking on curved path can give clues to cognitive decline, researchers find
Health News // 5 hours ago
Walking on curved path can give clues to cognitive decline, researchers find
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- Tests to detect gait impairment in older adults typically focus on straight walking -- a rhythmic and simple form of movement. But new research sheds light on "curve walking," which demands greater cognitive skills.
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
Health News // 13 hours ago
Mpox infections double last year's rate in U.S.
March 28 (UPI) -- Mpox cases in the United States. are double what they were last year at this time, and transmission rates are on the rise while vaccination rates are lagging, experts said Thursday.
Sitting 30 minutes less per day may cut high blood pressure among seniors
Health News // 23 hours ago
Sitting 30 minutes less per day may cut high blood pressure among seniors
Seniors wound up with lower blood pressure after they were coached to get up and move more often, a new study says.
Study links birth control, menopause treatment to higher risk for brain tumors
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study links birth control, menopause treatment to higher risk for brain tumors
The contraceptive injection Depo-Provera and two drugs used for menopause relief could be linked to a heightened risk for brain tumors in some women, a new study warns.
High genetic stress scores linked to greater risk for heart attack after stressful events
Health News // 1 day ago
High genetic stress scores linked to greater risk for heart attack after stressful events
Folks with genetically-driven stress are more likely to suffer heart attacks after nerve-wracking events or times of unrest, a new study shows.
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
NEW YORK, March 28 (UPI) -- Service dogs trained to recognize oncoming flashbacks of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, in people also can be taught to detect these episodes by sniffing their breath, a new pilot study shows.
Study identifies drinking, diabetes, smog as major dementia risk factors
Health News // 1 day ago
Study identifies drinking, diabetes, smog as major dementia risk factors
March 27 (UPI) -- Alcohol intake, smog and diabetes are the three greatest risk factors for developing dementia that people can modify, a study conducted by Oxford University researchers recently concluded.
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
Health News // 1 day ago
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
Some folks struggling with obesity appear to be hampered by their own genes when it comes to working off those extra pounds, a new study finds.
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
Health News // 1 day ago
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
ADHD stimulant medications like Ritalin or Adderall appear linked to a heightened risk for cardiomyopathy (a weakening of the heart muscle), and the risk grows with time, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Dogs can detect trauma stress by smelling humans' breath, study shows
Lack of adequate sleep may increase risk of blood pressure
Lack of adequate sleep may increase risk of blood pressure
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
People with genetic risk for obesity may have to exercise more to stay healthy
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
ADHD medications linked to weakening of heart muscle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement