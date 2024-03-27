Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 27, 2024 / 12:12 AM

No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says

By Sheri Walsh
Regular exercise can lower the risk of insomnia, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open. The study found those who were consistently physically active were 55% more likely to sleep a normal cycle of 6 to 9 hours a night. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Regular exercise can lower the risk of insomnia, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open. The study found those who were consistently physically active were 55% more likely to sleep a normal cycle of 6 to 9 hours a night. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Insomniacs looking to get more shut-eye could experience better sleep with consistent exercise, according to new research.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open, found those who exercised regularly were 55% more likely to sleep a normal cycle of six to nine hours a night.

Advertisement

"Physically active people have a lower risk of some insomnia symptoms and extreme sleep durations, both long and short," the study found.

Insomnia and chronic sleep disturbances are associated with cardiovascular disease, metabolic dysfunction, psychiatric disorders and increased mortality, researchers said.

Related

"Our results are in line with previous studies that have shown a beneficial effect of physical activity on symptoms of insomnia, but the current study additionally shows the importance of consistency in exercise over time," lead author and sleep expert at Reykjavik University Dr. Erla Björnsdóttir told CNN.

"It therefore matters to be physically active throughout your life in order to reduce the risk of insomnia and short sleep duration," Björnsdóttir added.

The study looked at the relationship of physical activity over a 10-year period with symptoms of insomnia, including daytime sleepiness, in more than 4,300 European adults between the ages of 39 and 67.

Advertisement

Of the participants, 37% were non-active, 25% were persistently active, 20% became inactive and 18% became active over time.

Researchers found those who were persistently active were "less likely to report difficulties initiating sleep for both a short sleep duration, of less than six hours a night, and a long sleep duration, of more than nine hours, than persistently non-active subjects after adjusting for age, sex, body mass index and smoking history."

The study also found that "daytime sleepiness" and difficulties staying asleep were not related to physical activity.

"Exercise has been shown to improve sleep quality and duration by promoting relaxation, reducing stress and enhancing mood," Björnsdóttir said. "Physical activity helps regulate the body's internal clock and promotes deeper, more restorative sleep."

And according to Björnsdóttir, any physical activity will help, especially if it is outside.

"Even moderate-intensity exercise, such as walking or yoga, can have significant positive effects on sleep."

Latest Headlines

Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
Health News // 12 hours ago
Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
A protein that shuts down immune cells in the lungs could be key to a new treatment for asthma attacks, a new report says.
Exposure to bright city lights at night may raise risk of stroke
Health News // 13 hours ago
Exposure to bright city lights at night may raise risk of stroke
The bright lights of the big city might seem exciting, but they could also raise a person's risk of stroke, a new study suggests.
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Health News // 14 hours ago
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Six out of every 10 stroke survivors wind up struggling with depression later in their lives, a new study says.
Urinary implant helps patients with incontinence track bladder fullness
Health News // 14 hours ago
Urinary implant helps patients with incontinence track bladder fullness
A newly developed soft, flexible, battery-free implant attaches to the bladder wall and senses the organ filling with urine, according to researchers at Northwestern University in Chicago.
Requests for abortion pill surged after Dobbs decision, study shows
Health News // 14 hours ago
Requests for abortion pill surged after Dobbs decision, study shows
A new study finds requests for the abortion pill made outside the traditional healthcare system surged after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Eli Lilly warns of shortage of insulin products
Health News // 1 day ago
Eli Lilly warns of shortage of insulin products
Drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co is announcing a temporary shortage of two of its insulin products.
FDA proposes ban on use of electroshock devices on some psychiatric patients
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA proposes ban on use of electroshock devices on some psychiatric patients
Federal regulators are taking a second stab at banning the controversial use of electroshock devices to manage the behavior of patients with intellectual and developmental disorders.
Household chemicals post threat to brain health, study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Household chemicals post threat to brain health, study indicates
March 25 (UPI) -- Household chemicals, including those found in hair treatments, furniture sprays and disinfectants, could pose a threat to brain health and may be linked to neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis and autism.
Missing school for illness is difficult for children, parents
Health News // 1 day ago
Missing school for illness is difficult for children, parents
Most parents are torn about letting their middle or high school students take a sick day.
Researchers identify gene mutation that causes psoriasis
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify gene mutation that causes psoriasis
Australian researchers say they have identified a gene mutation that causes the skin disease psoriasis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Household chemicals post threat to brain health, study indicates
Household chemicals post threat to brain health, study indicates
Eli Lilly warns of shortage of insulin products
Eli Lilly warns of shortage of insulin products
Researchers identify gene mutation that causes psoriasis
Researchers identify gene mutation that causes psoriasis
Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
Exposure to bright city lights at night may raise risk of stroke
Exposure to bright city lights at night may raise risk of stroke
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement