No lost sleep with regular physical activity, study says

Regular exercise can lower the risk of insomnia, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open. The study found those who were consistently physically active were 55% more likely to sleep a normal cycle of 6 to 9 hours a night. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Insomniacs looking to get more shut-eye could experience better sleep with consistent exercise, according to new research. The study, published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open, found those who exercised regularly were 55% more likely to sleep a normal cycle of six to nine hours a night. Advertisement

"Physically active people have a lower risk of some insomnia symptoms and extreme sleep durations, both long and short," the study found.

Insomnia and chronic sleep disturbances are associated with cardiovascular disease, metabolic dysfunction, psychiatric disorders and increased mortality, researchers said.

"Our results are in line with previous studies that have shown a beneficial effect of physical activity on symptoms of insomnia, but the current study additionally shows the importance of consistency in exercise over time," lead author and sleep expert at Reykjavik University Dr. Erla Björnsdóttir told CNN.

"It therefore matters to be physically active throughout your life in order to reduce the risk of insomnia and short sleep duration," Björnsdóttir added.

The study looked at the relationship of physical activity over a 10-year period with symptoms of insomnia, including daytime sleepiness, in more than 4,300 European adults between the ages of 39 and 67.

Advertisement

Of the participants, 37% were non-active, 25% were persistently active, 20% became inactive and 18% became active over time.

Researchers found those who were persistently active were "less likely to report difficulties initiating sleep for both a short sleep duration, of less than six hours a night, and a long sleep duration, of more than nine hours, than persistently non-active subjects after adjusting for age, sex, body mass index and smoking history."

The study also found that "daytime sleepiness" and difficulties staying asleep were not related to physical activity.

"Exercise has been shown to improve sleep quality and duration by promoting relaxation, reducing stress and enhancing mood," Björnsdóttir said. "Physical activity helps regulate the body's internal clock and promotes deeper, more restorative sleep."

And according to Björnsdóttir, any physical activity will help, especially if it is outside.

"Even moderate-intensity exercise, such as walking or yoga, can have significant positive effects on sleep."