Massachusetts General Hospital Thursday announced the world's first successful genetically edited pig transplant into a human. Sixty-two year old Rick Slayman is recovering well and expected to be discharged soon. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Massachusetts General Hospital Thursday announced the world's first successful genetically edited pig kidney transplant into a living human. The patient, 62-year-old Rick Slayman, was living with end-stage kidney disease and the hospital said he was recovering well and was expected to be discharged soon after the four-hour surgery on Saturday. Advertisement

"I have been a Mass General Transplant Center patient for 11 years and have the highest level of trust in the doctors, nurses, and clinical staff who have cared for me. When my transplanted kidney began failing in 2023, I again trusted my care team at MGH to meet my goals of not just improving my quality of life but extending it," Slayman said.

The pig kidney was provided by eGenesis of Cambridge, Mass., and underwent 69 genomic edits using CRISPR-Cas9 technology to remove harmful pig genes and to add certain human genes that improve human compatibility.

"We congratulate our collaborators at MGH on this historic milestone," eGenesis CEO Mike Curtis said in a statement. "We also recognize the work and dedication of the eGenesis team that made this achievement possible. This represents a new frontier in medicine and demonstrates the potential of genome engineering to change the lives of millions of patients globally suffering from kidney failure."

Advertisement

Success with this transplant could open the door to solving a worldwide organ shortage.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, more than 100,000 people in the United States alone are waiting for organ transplants. Seventeen people die each day as they wait for organs.

"The success of this transplant is the culmination of efforts by thousands of scientists and physicians over several decades," said Dr. Tatsuo Kawai. "We are privileged to have played a significant role in this milestone. Our hope is that this transplant approach will offer a lifeline to millions of patients worldwide who are suffering from kidney failure."